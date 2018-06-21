Astoria gets a new chicken shop: Boho Chicken

A new chicken shop and Korean spot, offering chicken wings and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 25-30 Broadway in Astoria, the newcomer is called Boho Chicken.
Formerly Bonchon Chicken Astoria, the restaurant's dishes include Korean fried chicken (wings, drumsticks and strips are available in a variety of combinations), bibimbap, pork buns, japchae, Korean tacos, bulgogi and more. (See the full menu here.)
The new chicken shop has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Juan R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 15, said, "Went there today and it was incredibly crunchy and just tasted sanitary; there's places out there that you could just feel the chicken just isn't right. This place is my new Korean spot. Been to plenty of Korean restaurants and this place is going to be my go-to from now on. Amazing!"
Herman K. added, "Great experience overall; the waitstaff was very respectful and friendly. The appetizers and chicken were delicious, the seasoning of the chicken really gives it an amazing flavor overall. Definitely will come more often!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Boho Chicken is open from 4:30-11:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday, and noon-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City