Astoria gets a new spot for Italian victuals and vino: Botte Bar

Craving a plate of pasta and a glass of wine? A new Italian wine bar and restaurant is here to help. Located at 25-07 Broadway in Astoria, the new arrival is called Botte Bar.
Diners should expect to find small plates like the marinated salmon ceviche with orange and fennel, and entrees like the gnocchi alla sorrentina with tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella and basil.
Both red and white wines are well represented at the bar, especially Italian red varietals like Montepulciano, Nebbiolo, Sangiovese, Barbera and Barolo. (You can check out the full menu at the restaurant's website here.)
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new cocktail bar has been enthusiastically received by patrons.
"Hits at the table were the top notch gnocchi dinner special served with arugula and almonds in a rich gorgonzola sauce and the eggplant parmigiana which was delicate and flavorful. It's so hard to choose dishes to eat because everything is so friggin' good," rhapsodized Yelper Angelique R.
And Andres R. agreed, "Really great service, the staff makes you a part of their famiglia. The prosecco is fantastic and the menu has great, authentic Italian options. I recommend the pesto ravioli and the ceviche de salmone."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Botte Bar is open from 4 p.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City