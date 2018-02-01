FOOD & DRINK

'Baba' Brings Mediterranean Fare To Chelsea

By Hoodline
A new Mediterranean spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Baba, the new arrival is located at 353 W. 14th St. (between Hudson St. & 14 St.) in Chelsea.

This newcomer--located inside the Gansevoort Market food hall--features healthy, customizable Mediterranean fare with ingredients "carefully sourced from farmers we trust," according to a statement on the restaurant's website. "All of menu items are natural, healthy, delicious and gluten-free friendly."

Expect to see a build-your-own-plate concept where customers start by choosing a protein such as falafel, grilled chicken, beef meatballs or baked salmon in grape leaves. Next, you can add in a base like basmati rice with fruit and nuts, greens or quinoa; add spreads like hummus or spicy walnut pepper; toss in mezzes such as roasted cauliflower and grilled eggplant, and finish it off with tahini or roasted jalapenos.

Signature bowls and sandwiches are on the menu, too. (You can check out all that's on offer here.)

Baba has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Mike C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 5th, said: "The Gansevoort Market finally just keeps getting better and better, now with a great new fast-casual Mediterranean spot. It's similar to the formula we're all used to (pick a base, protein, toppings, etc.)."

Yelper JacksonLee K. added: "Love this new spot! It was so delicious and healthy. They have many options and you can pick your own choices and make your own! Will definitely be back again and try other choices!"

And Sacha D. said: "If you're looking for a delicious, hearty, and healthy lunch, and Baba is the new entry at Gansevoort Market. Mediterranean delicious bowls that you can either custom make or pick from their suggested signature bowls."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Baba is open daily from 11am-8pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News