VALENTINE'S DAY

Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day

What kind of flowers smell and taste good? Bacon roses, of course!

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO --
What kind of flowers smell and taste good? Bacon roses, of course!

Through the weekend following Valentine's Day, Porkchop in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago will offer bouquets of the delectable flowers.

The BBQ restaurant's owner, Jovanis Bouargoub, said a half-dozen costs $25; a dozen goes for $40. The strips of maple and wood-smoked bacon are rolled and held in place by skewers. Then they're dropped into a fryer. Finally, the staff sprinkles brown sugar on top and puts them on fake rose stems for you to gift, display and chow down on.

Orders should be placed 48 hours in advance of pickup.

The offering also comes as Olive Garden offers bouquets of breadsticks as a flowery alternative.

