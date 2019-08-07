bacon

'BACON-TERNSHIP': Make $1,000 for one day of eating bacon

English philosopher Sir Francis Bacon is credited with this fitting quote: "Hope is a good breakfast, but it is a bad supper."

Whatever the case, the breakfast staple that is similarly named to the "father of empiricism" is the centerpiece of a fast food restaurant's "Bacon Internship."

Yes, there is a position for that.

Farmer Boys, a restaurant chain based on the West Coast, announced it is awarding one person an internship consisting of just one eight-hour work day tasting bacon. The pay is $1,000.

The restaurant made the announcement on Instagram, which is where interested candidates must apply.

In order to be considered, "bacon-tern" hopefuls must post a photo or video on their personal Instagram account and explain why they would be the best Bacon Intern for Farmer Boys.

Applicants must tag @FarmerBoysFood and use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in their caption. Postings must be made by Aug. 20.

The intern must be 18 years old or older. A "bacon-tern" will be announced on Aug. 27.

You can find out more about the job opportunity here.



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkinternshipfast food restaurantbaconu.s. & worldburgers
BACON
Study: Slice of bacon linked to higher risk of colorectal cancer
Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day
McDonald's offering free bacon during 'Bacon Hour'
How to celebrate National Bacon Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman raped at Brooklyn park; suspect caught on camera
Times Square panic: Not a shooting, but a backfiring motorcycle
AccuWeather Alert: Strong thunderstorms today
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Teen who fatally stabbed classmate near school gets 17 years
Toilet explodes after lightning strikes septic tank
Shannon's Law: Making mammograms affordable to more women
Show More
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
New bike lanes fast-tracked for Brooklyn after cyclist's death
Protest rally planned as Trump to visit El Paso
Disney to offer $12.99 bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu
Trump to visit Dayton Wednesday in wake of mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News