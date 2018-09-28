FOOD & DRINK

Bag bagels and more at Greenwich Village branch of Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company

Photo: Mike C./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's nothing like a bagel for a filling and convenient breakfast, and if you're on the lookout for a new favorite source in Greenwich Village, you're in luck. The Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company has recently opened a branch at 63 E. Eighth St. (between Greene Street and University Place near the NYU campus).

The Brooklyn-based bakery now has two outposts in Manhattan, serving up its signature kettle-boiled bagels, bagel sandwiches and croissant pastries. Styles range from plain to everything to pumpernickel and salt. In addition to over a dozen flavored cream cheeses daily, each week brings a new special spread.

For a protein-packed breakfast, diners can top a bagel with smoked salmon or whitefish salad, or turn it into a breakfast sandwich with eggs, bacon and cheese. You can view the full menu here.

The new addition has garnered a positive response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

"These are actually some of the best bagels in NYC, of the nice and fluffy large variety," wrote Mike C., who was the first to review the new spot on September 4. "Get a Bacon, Egg & Cheese on an everything bagel and you can't go wrong here. Don't bother toasting, as these bagels are great as is."

And Max D. added, "I ordered the pumpernickel bagel with tofu cream cheese and tomato. It was really delicious how fresh and big the bagels are. Definitely bigger bagels than most bagel shops I've been to."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Mekong brings Thai and Vietnamese fare to The Upper West Side
Sink your teeth into a sandwich from these 3 New York City newcomers
Walter's Hot Dogs makes White Plains debut, with hot dogs and more
Scopa brings classic Italian fare to Chelsea
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Flake calls for week-long delay ahead of Kavanaugh vote
Amber Alert canceled: Missing girl found safe, 1 charged
Manhunt underway after shots fired at NY hospital
Hotel's glass shower suddenly explodes, injures woman
Police: Woman attacked, raped while walking home on LI
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
10-year-old boy gets tattoo in Facebook video
Man arrested on drug charges at Cher's Malibu home
Show More
Video: Gunmen pull 3-year-old girl away from dad, shoot him
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found in NC
Staten Island man claims $245.6 million Powerball jackpot
Neighborhood angered over city's plans for high-rise jail
Man wanted for throwing puppy onto Bronx street
More News