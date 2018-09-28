Bag bagels and more at Greenwich Village branch of Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company

There's nothing like a bagel for a filling and convenient breakfast, and if you're on the lookout for a new favorite source in Greenwich Village, you're in luck. The Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company has recently opened a branch at 63 E. Eighth St. (between Greene Street and University Place near the NYU campus).
The Brooklyn-based bakery now has two outposts in Manhattan, serving up its signature kettle-boiled bagels, bagel sandwiches and croissant pastries. Styles range from plain to everything to pumpernickel and salt. In addition to over a dozen flavored cream cheeses daily, each week brings a new special spread.
For a protein-packed breakfast, diners can top a bagel with smoked salmon or whitefish salad, or turn it into a breakfast sandwich with eggs, bacon and cheese. You can view the full menu here.
The new addition has garnered a positive response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
"These are actually some of the best bagels in NYC, of the nice and fluffy large variety," wrote Mike C., who was the first to review the new spot on September 4. "Get a Bacon, Egg & Cheese on an everything bagel and you can't go wrong here. Don't bother toasting, as these bagels are great as is."
And Max D. added, "I ordered the pumpernickel bagel with tofu cream cheese and tomato. It was really delicious how fresh and big the bagels are. Definitely bigger bagels than most bagel shops I've been to."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
