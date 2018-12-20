FOOD & DRINK

Bakers upset with missing tips on Hershey's Kisses

EMBED </>More Videos

Bakers are complaining that something is amiss with Hershey's Kisses.

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania --
Bakers are complaining that something is amiss with Hershey's Kisses.

The chocolate candy's trademark tips have been mysteriously missing from batches around the country. Bakers have taken to social media to complain that the lopped-off tops are ruining the look of their holiday treats. Without their points, the chocolate candies are left with flat tops.

The Hershey Company responded to the disgruntled bakers after hearing of a Facebook post by the Wedding Cookie Table Community group that detailed the problem.

Company spokesman Jeff Beckman tells the Lebanon Daily News they're reviewing the issue. Beckman says Hershey has donated baking items to the group as a thank you for pointing out the issue.

The candy company has yet to explain what's causing the missing tips.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhersheycandybakingu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
The 4 best spots to score burgers in Yonkers
3 new places to savor Mediterranean fare in New York City | Hoodline
SUROSS Thai Bistro debuts in Washington Heights | Hoodline
Legend Chicken brings Taiwanese fried chicken to Flushing | Hoodline
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds expected
New Jersey gas station clerk killed during robbery
Woman breaking up subway fight hit in head with metal pipe
2 charged in LI sex trafficking involving 12-year-old girl
Woman arrested decades after 12-year-old girl killed in NJ
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Waiting to kill: New video of suspect in Queens stabbing
Judge blocks congestion pricing surcharges on for-hire vehicles
Show More
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump's border wall
NYC unveils new storm plan after November snow that caused chaos
Airport worker accused of using phone to record woman in bathroom
Mom charged after kids found home alone watching 'Home Alone'
House GOP approves Trump's wall funding as shutdown looms
More News