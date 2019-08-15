Banana-killing fungus may cause shortage of fruit, increase in prices

Bananas may soon be harder to find, as well as more expensive.Officials in Colombia confirm a fungus that decimated banana plantations in Asia and Australia is now in the South American country.The tropical "race four" strain of panama disease infects the soil banana plants grow in and eventually makes them unable to produce fruit.The fungus led Colombian authorities to declare a state of emergency.The disease generally spreads before it is discovered and containment efforts probably won't keep it from migrating across Latin America, according to experts.A different strain of the fungus decimated bananas in the early 1900's.Farmers started growing the type of bananas we eat today specifically because they were resistant to it.As this fungus spreads, there are no additional banana types that can easily survive the shipping time from Latin America to U.S. grocers.