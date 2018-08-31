Banknote banquet: Cash Only BBQ brings barbecue and specialty desserts to Williamsburg

Barbecue fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The unequivocally named Cash Only BBQ is serving up smoked beef, pork, jackfruit and desserts from its space at at 774 Driggs Ave. (between Fourth and Third streets) in Williamsburg, as we recently reported.
Customers with sufficient cash on hand will find a menu full of sandwiches like the brisket melt (a grilled cheese layered with slices of brisket) plus barbecued hot wings and desserts like the Peach Cobbler Pie Cone: peach cobbler filling served in an ice cream cone and topped with whipped cream.
Vegan smoked jackfruit can be substituted for any protein, and sides include rosemary shallot fries and banh mi slaw. (You can check out the full menu here, and put in an order online or even via text for takeout or delivery.)
The barbecue joint has received an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
"The food was amazing and the service was fun and friendly," wrote Wesleyan T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 27.
Yelper Cory H. added, "The brisket was the right combo of tender and fatty (burnt ends too!), served on Texas toast buttered and grilled to perfection."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cash Only BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
