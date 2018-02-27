'Bao Bao Cafe' Brings Noodles And More To Lower Manhattan

If noodles are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 106 Greenwich St. (between Carlisle St & Rector St) in Lower Manhattan, the newcomer is called Bao Bao Cafe.
According to the noodle joint's website, three first-time restaurateurs from different industries--a nurse, a mechanical engineer, as well as a third owner who works in real estate--came together to create the business.
The menu features an extensive selection of noodle soup dishes like "The Little Hot Pot" with glass noodles, vegetables and Chinese mushrooms; the "Bam Bam Noodles," a dry stir-fried dish with minced pork; and seafood ramen with shrimp, fish balls and fish tofu.
Look for rice plates, too, like eel over rice and hot chili fish with rice.
Rounding things out is a selection of tea drinks, such as chrysanthemum tea and Hong Kong-style milk tea. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Courtney M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 18th, said: "Simply delicious! Fresh ingredients and great flavor. I have been twice and will continue to come. My favs: tea eggs, eel over rice, seafood ramen and baby octopus."
Yelper Andy L. added: "Amazing food and great value. The decoration is also very nice, great place for a quick lunch/dinner or for takeout. The Bam Bam Noodles and the Little Hot Pot are a must try!"
And Habib K. said: "It's simple: there are many Chinese restaurants in New York, but there are very few authentic Chinese restaurants--outside of Chinatown, of course--in the city."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bao Bao Cafe is open weekdays from 10am-10pm, and weekends from 11am-10pm.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City