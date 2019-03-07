Food & Drink

Bar and New American spot, Jersey Social, now open in Jersey City

By Hoodline
A new bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Jersey Social, the new arrival is located at 837 Jersey Ave.

The bar serves both classic and signature cocktails. Try the Blackberry and Cinnamon, which comes with gin, blackberry puree, lemon and cinnamon, or the Mixx It Up, which is made with vodka, lychee puree, lemon and a house-made orange soda. The spot also serves macaroni and cheese topped with bacon and bread crumbs, pork carnitas tacos, falafel bites with a tahini sauce and more. (View the menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.

Yelper Natasha B. wrote, "The cocktails menu is really great with some classic cocktails and some signature ones. We ordered El Mentor which was so good. We ordered a few small plates. The cauliflower was my favorite."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Jersey Social is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

