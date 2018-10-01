FOOD & DRINK

BarBacon brings bacon-based cocktails and comfort food to The East Village

Photo: BarBacon/Yelp

By Hoodline
Just can't get enough bacon? A new Union Square location for popular Hell's Kitchen New American spot BarBacon has opened its doors at 127 Fourth Ave. Owner-chef Peter Sherman is serving up a menu of comfort food that incorporates bacon into every item.

Small plates include the beer and bacon flight, with four artisanal bacons paired with four craft beers; larger plates include the Shani's BLT, with pecan-smoked bacon and a sunny-side-up egg. The bar also does catering and parties, and serves brunch every day. (You can check out the full all-day menu here.)

The new outpost of BarBacon has gotten off to a solid start, with a four-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp.

"The premise is simple -- bacon and bourbon. They have a lot of signature cocktails as well as snacks and entrees featuring bacon," wrote Yelper Allie R. on September 25. "You can tell the employees and owner genuinely care about the guest experience and I really appreciate that."

"We got a bacon taster and loaded tots to munch on with our bacon infused cocktails, all of which were super yummy," Yelper Cristi T. added, recommending, "Get the sundae!"

Head on over to check it out: BarBacon is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
