ICE CREAM

Baskin Robbins offering $1.50 scoops today

NEW YORK --
Ice cream lovers, it's time to celebrate! Today is the 31st day of the month, meaning you can get a scoop of ice cream for $1.50 from Baskin Robbins.

The ice creamery continues its promotion, as it has with the other months with 31 days.

The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any of its 31 original flavors.



The chain says participation varies among stores, so you'll have to check ahead with the nearest location. You'll be able to find your nearest Baskin-Robbins at this website.

Waffle cones and other toppings are extra, and the offer does not apply to sundaes.

Grab a scoop, snap a photo and tag it using #ABC7NY
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creamdealsfoodsnackssnack fooddessertsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ICE CREAM
Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice
NYC cafe makes the cutest coffee drinks
Expensive tastes: Hotel serves up $1500 dish of ice cream
Facebook post threatens to call ICE on ice cream shop
More ice cream
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News