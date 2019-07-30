Baskin-Robbins unveiling new vegan ice cream flavors

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Baskin-Robbins is going vegan with its two newest ice cream flavors.The ice cream chain is introducing non-dairy chocolate chip cookie dough and non-dairy chocolate extreme.The flavors are with a blend of coconut oil and almond butter.The new non-dairy ice creams will be released on Thursday.If you're skeptical about the taste, Baskin-Robbins will be providing free samples of both flavors on Sunday afternoon.----------