Baskin-Robbins unveiling new vegan ice cream flavors

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Baskin-Robbins is going vegan with its two newest ice cream flavors.
The ice cream chain is introducing non-dairy chocolate chip cookie dough and non-dairy chocolate extreme.
The flavors are with a blend of coconut oil and almond butter.
The new non-dairy ice creams will be released on Thursday.
If you're skeptical about the taste, Baskin-Robbins will be providing free samples of both flavors on Sunday afternoon.
