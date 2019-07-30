Food & Drink

Baskin-Robbins unveiling new vegan ice cream flavors

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Baskin-Robbins is going vegan with its two newest ice cream flavors.

The ice cream chain is introducing non-dairy chocolate chip cookie dough and non-dairy chocolate extreme.

The flavors are with a blend of coconut oil and almond butter.

The new non-dairy ice creams will be released on Thursday.

If you're skeptical about the taste, Baskin-Robbins will be providing free samples of both flavors on Sunday afternoon.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkveganice cream
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capital One data breach: 1 arrested, tens of millions of customers affected
Woman dies after being struck, dragged on LI; driver in custody
Dozens of headstones knocked over in vandalism at NY cemetery
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Car ends up standing on its front end after Parkway crash
Con Ed identifies cause of July 13 blackout in NYC
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Show More
Bus carrying campers involved in crash with truck in New Jersey
Dog abandoned, tied to tree off interstate in NY
Bicyclist struck, killed by tractor trailer in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
Impatient driver smashes two parked cars, takes off in Queens
More TOP STORIES News