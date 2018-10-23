Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of New York City's top sports bars

Using Yelp data and our own methodology, Hoodline crunched the numbers to come up with the best sports bars where you can view baseball's biggest series.
1. Judge Roy Bean Public House
Photo: JUDGE ROY BEAN PUBLIC HOUSE/Yelp
Topping the list is Judge Roy Bean Public House. Located at 38 W. 56th St. in Midtown, it is the highest-rated sports bar in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 555 reviews on Yelp.
The bar and restaurant has 24 beers on tap, over 50 beers in bottles and plenty of TVs to watch the game. It serves a variety of foods from mac and cheese bites to spinach mozzarella sticks.
2. The Three Monkeys
Photo: The Three Monkeys/Yelp
Next up is The Three Monkeys, situated at 236 W. 54th St. in Hell's Kitchen. With four stars out of 958 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar has proven to be a local favorite.
It has over 10 big-screen TVs to watch the game and 36 beers on draft. Hungry? The menu features flatbreads, Southern-fried chicken wings brined in lager and sliders made with beef, lamb, carnitas and more.
3. District Tap House
Photo: DISTRICT TAP HOUSE/Yelp
Midtown's District Tap House, located at 246 W. 38th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and New American spot four stars out of 730 reviews.
The craft beer spot has an extensive list of domestic and international brews on tap and dozens more by the bottle. On the menu, offerings include everything from duck fat fries and mac and cheese with smoked Gouda to roasted octopus and saffron crab empanadas.
4. The Lowery Bar & Kitchen
Photo: THE LOWERY BAR & KITCHEN/Yelp
Queen's The Lowery Bar & Kitchen, a cocktail bar, sports bar and New American spot in Sunnyside, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 182 Yelp reviews. Head over to 43-02 43rd Ave. to see for yourself.
The bar is pouring hand-crafted cocktails and wine and offers both domestic and imported beers. Try the fried chicken sandwich or short rib and brisket burger.
5. At the Wallace
Photo: Ruwan J./Yelp
Over in Hamilton Heights, check out At the Wallace, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar and traditional American spot, which offers hot dogs and more, at 3612 Broadway.
Known for its traditional American grub, it serves mozzarella Parmesan waffle fries, hot dogs and grilled cheese.
Yelper Liam J. wrote, "Good drinks at cheap prices never disappoint. And the atmosphere is a hoot. I love to grab a large beer (they mean LARGE) and play pinball or giant Jenga in the back. Great amount of TVs and amazing sound."