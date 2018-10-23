FOOD & DRINK

Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of New York City's top sports bars

Photo: The Three Monkeys/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you wanted to be taken out to the ball game but couldn't score tickets, all is not lost. There are plenty of top-notch sports bars in New York City to catch the World Series, all of which have more to offer than your typical stadium hot dog, nachos and overpriced beer.

Using Yelp data and our own methodology, Hoodline crunched the numbers to come up with the best sports bars where you can view baseball's biggest series.

1. Judge Roy Bean Public House



Photo: JUDGE ROY BEAN PUBLIC HOUSE/Yelp

Topping the list is Judge Roy Bean Public House. Located at 38 W. 56th St. in Midtown, it is the highest-rated sports bar in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 555 reviews on Yelp.

The bar and restaurant has 24 beers on tap, over 50 beers in bottles and plenty of TVs to watch the game. It serves a variety of foods from mac and cheese bites to spinach mozzarella sticks.

2. The Three Monkeys



Photo: The Three Monkeys/Yelp

Next up is The Three Monkeys, situated at 236 W. 54th St. in Hell's Kitchen. With four stars out of 958 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar has proven to be a local favorite.

It has over 10 big-screen TVs to watch the game and 36 beers on draft. Hungry? The menu features flatbreads, Southern-fried chicken wings brined in lager and sliders made with beef, lamb, carnitas and more.

3. District Tap House



Photo: DISTRICT TAP HOUSE/Yelp

Midtown's District Tap House, located at 246 W. 38th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and New American spot four stars out of 730 reviews.

The craft beer spot has an extensive list of domestic and international brews on tap and dozens more by the bottle. On the menu, offerings include everything from duck fat fries and mac and cheese with smoked Gouda to roasted octopus and saffron crab empanadas.

4. The Lowery Bar & Kitchen



Photo: THE LOWERY BAR & KITCHEN/Yelp

Queen's The Lowery Bar & Kitchen, a cocktail bar, sports bar and New American spot in Sunnyside, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 182 Yelp reviews. Head over to 43-02 43rd Ave. to see for yourself.

The bar is pouring hand-crafted cocktails and wine and offers both domestic and imported beers. Try the fried chicken sandwich or short rib and brisket burger.

5. At the Wallace



Photo: Ruwan J./Yelp

Over in Hamilton Heights, check out At the Wallace, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar and traditional American spot, which offers hot dogs and more, at 3612 Broadway.

Known for its traditional American grub, it serves mozzarella Parmesan waffle fries, hot dogs and grilled cheese.

Yelper Liam J. wrote, "Good drinks at cheap prices never disappoint. And the atmosphere is a hoot. I love to grab a large beer (they mean LARGE) and play pinball or giant Jenga in the back. Great amount of TVs and amazing sound."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Score pizza, sushi and more at White Plains's new 19 Court
Gina Marie's Trattoria opens its doors in Mount Vernon
Yonkers' 4 favorite spots to score pizza on the cheap
Island vibes: Check out the top 4 tiki bars in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Massive fire causes 4 buildings to collapse in Dover
Explosive device found at home of billionaire George Soros
United flight from LaGuardia diverts to Newark Airport
Turkey's president says Saudis planned Khashoggi's murder
Hurricane Willa approaches land as Category 4 storm
Miracle Baby: Smallest child ever born at LI hospital goes home
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot grows to record $1.6 billion
Over 7K-strong, migrant caravan pushes on
Show More
Murder investigation in death of LI attorney in Turks and Caicos
Suspect wanted in Brooklyn vending machine jewelry heist
Undelivered mail found in woods in Westchester County
Innocent man killed in road rage crash on his way to work
Man accused of decapitating mom apologizes in court
More News