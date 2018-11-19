FOOD & DRINK

Beard Papa's brings fresh cream puffs to Midtown

Photo: Beard Papa's/Yelp

By Hoodline
Dessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Beard Papa's, the newcomer is located at 239 E. 53rd St. in Midtown.

Joining its multiple locations across North America, this new Beard Papa's is all about the cream puff. Flavors include vanilla, chocolate, creme brulee, strawberry and green tea. Take note, though: This shop is takeout only.

The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Tulsi M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 18, wrote, "It's so good. I don't even know what else to say. I was expecting something standard, almost like a custard donut from Dunkin' Donuts, but this is far from it. My only mistake is I just bought one (creme brulee)."

And Debbie K. wrote, "Nice cream puffs with good service! Strongly recommend if you are a puff lover."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Beard Papa's is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
