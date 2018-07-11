Beat the heat: 5 new shops are dishing out frozen treats in NYC

Egger's
441 Clarke Ave., Staten Island
Photo: Gabriella T./Yelp
Egger's is a family-owned ice cream parlor that's opened a new shop -- designed to mirror a 1920s American diner -- on the grounds of Historic Richmond Town.
The business originally debuted in 1932, courtesy of Mr. Richie Egger, and has since become a Staten Island staple at its original outpost on Forest Avenue. It features classic flavors like orange sherbet, pistachio and fudge swirl vanilla; along with seasonal varieties such as cotton candy and lavender honey. (You can view the current menu here.)
The new shop has received two Yelp reviews thus far.
Yelper Gabriella T., who reviewed it on June 25, wrote, "The ambiance is probably my favorite part about this location! It's in the heart of Historic Richmond Town, surrounded by old, historic homes and buildings. ... The ice cream also did not disappoint! It was absolutely delicious and fresh (the portions are huge, too)."
And Donato G. noted, "The service is very slow, as they do not employ enough servers. ... With that being said, the atmosphere is amazing and the ice cream is very good."
Egger's is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Ample Hills Creamery
34-02 30th Ave., Astoria
PHOTO: mike c./YELP
Ample Hills Creamery is a growing local chain serving up old-fashioned ice cream by hand in Astoria.
The shop specializes in unique specialty flavors like Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Snap Mallow Pop and Nectar of the Queens -- a creation made with honey cinnamon ice cream, pieces of baklava and galaktoboureko (Greek custard pie).
Ample Hills Creamery's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 35 reviews indicates positive feedback from customers.
Yelper Connor C., who reviewed it on July 2, wrote, "The service is friendly and efficient, and while you should try all of the flavors (Peppermint Patty and The Munchies are a couple of my favorites), you absolutely need to try their Nectar of the Queens flavor, available only at this location -- it's one of the best."
"The shop has cute ice cream parlor decor and lots of unique flavors," added Yelper Martha T. "I had to have the specialty flavor, the Nectar of the Queens, made with honey cinnamon ice cream mixed with pieces of greek pastry."
Ample Hills Creamery is open from noon-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Republic of Booza
76 N. Fourth St., Williamsburg
Photo: Everything L./Yelp
Republic of Booza is a spot to score ice cream-like Middle Eastern booza, a dessert that's elastic in texture and created from ground orchid root and tree resin in lieu of milk, the New York Times explains.
Flavors range from classic varieties like chocolate and salted caramel, as well as globally inspired options such as miso and mint tahini.
Republic of Booza is off to a strong start with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Kevin M., who visited the shop on July 7, wrote, "Great ice cream place in Williamsburg, very impressed with the quality and flavors. I'd recommend trying the salted Oreo for sure and the Qashta (original flavor)."
And Brian A. added, "The ice cream is very creamy with light stretchiness that allows the ice cream to hold its character for much longer than normal ice cream. This was what really made it stand out."
Republic of Booza is open from noon-10 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday and noon-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
The Pint Shop
459 W. 14th St., Chelsea
PHOTO: mike c./YELP
The Pint Shop is situated in the Museum of Ice Cream, a temporary pop-up featuring retail pints, along with amenities such as tasting experiences, a cherry ball pit and banana jungle.
Yelpers praise the spot's decadent flavors ranging from banana and pinata to chocolate chunk and churro, with a nod to the joint's Instagram-friendly locale.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, The Pint Shop has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Rossy M., who reviewed it on June 30, wrote, "Such an awesome pop-up! I was able to get tickets for the tasting room with my sister and we had an absolute blast."
"The Pint Shop is super!" said Amanda B. "Come for the photo, leave with an amazing experience -- from the enthusiastic and engaging staff, to the cute merchandise, the informative tasting experience to the, of course, tasty ice cream!"
The Pint Shop is now open in Chelsea.
Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream
448 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side
Photo: michelle c./Yelp
Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream has opened up shop on the Upper West Side.
The creamery debuted as an ice cream truck in 2008 and has since become a growing local chain, utilizing fresh and simple ingredients to make classic ice cream favorites like coffee and cookies and cream.
Vegan offerings are on hand as well, with flavors like passionfruit, pink lemonade and California coconut crunch. (You can view the current specials here.)
Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Mike C., who reviewed it on May 28, wrote, "As always, it's the same great ice cream, including both regular and vegan flavors, and now easily the best option in the area for straight up ice cream."
And Yelper Anurag P. said, "The service is great and Van Leeuwen's usual excellent scoops are offered here. And you can sample multiple flavors without feeling embarrassed."
Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream is open from noon-1 a.m. daily.