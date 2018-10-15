Beer garden Clinton Hall expands to a second Midtown location

Local beer garden chain Clinton Hall is expanding once more to a new Midtown location at 16 W. 36th St. (between Fifth and Sixth avenues). The recent addition joins five other locations in New York City.
Diners should expect to find bites like the Double Smashed burger with crispy onions and plenty of bread and butter pickles, as well as the spicy duck chorizo burger, with pickled jalapeno and pepper jack cheese.
On tap, the hall hosts a rotating selection of 20 domestic and international craft beers, currently including the Nitro Oatmeal Stout from Michigan's Founders Brewing Co. and the Breaking Bud IPA from California's Knee Deep Brewing Company. (You can check out the beer and food menus here.)
Clinton Hall has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
"The bartenders are so nice and helpful with selections. They have good guacamole, delicious buffalo sauce cauliflower, and amazing burgers," Taylor M. wrote on September 22. "All around a great vibe, very large group friendly. Great place to watch sports as well!"
Yelper Rossy M. added, "I loved the open space concept and the bar section -- so many drafts! They have a lot of games as well -- giant Jenga, Uno cards, Connect 4 among others. Staff was super attentive and service was fast."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Clinton Hall is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City