FOOD & DRINK

Beer garden Clinton Hall expands to a second Midtown location

Photo: Clinton Hall/Yelp

By Hoodline
Local beer garden chain Clinton Hall is expanding once more to a new Midtown location at 16 W. 36th St. (between Fifth and Sixth avenues). The recent addition joins five other locations in New York City.

Diners should expect to find bites like the Double Smashed burger with crispy onions and plenty of bread and butter pickles, as well as the spicy duck chorizo burger, with pickled jalapeno and pepper jack cheese.

On tap, the hall hosts a rotating selection of 20 domestic and international craft beers, currently including the Nitro Oatmeal Stout from Michigan's Founders Brewing Co. and the Breaking Bud IPA from California's Knee Deep Brewing Company. (You can check out the beer and food menus here.)

Clinton Hall has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

"The bartenders are so nice and helpful with selections. They have good guacamole, delicious buffalo sauce cauliflower, and amazing burgers," Taylor M. wrote on September 22. "All around a great vibe, very large group friendly. Great place to watch sports as well!"

Yelper Rossy M. added, "I loved the open space concept and the bar section -- so many drafts! They have a lot of games as well -- giant Jenga, Uno cards, Connect 4 among others. Staff was super attentive and service was fast."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Clinton Hall is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New pasta shop Patavini now open in Midtown
Amazon 4-Star brings online retail giant's best-reviewed items to SoHo
Neighborhood Eats at Park 143 Bistro & Fish
Get shellfish and more at Midtown's new The Juicy Seafood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Off-duty officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer in NJ
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Search for 2 MS-13 members in stabbing of teen in Queens
Video shows teacher, nurse dragging boy with autism
Man needs 30 stitches after being slashed in face on street
Sears files for bankruptcy amid plunging sales, massive debt
Show More
Firefighter falls during fire at Bronx marijuana grow house
Community meeting set to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline'
3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at Bronx deli
Police: Livery driver beat man walking to Brooklyn synagogue
MTA employee charged with exposing himself to teens
More News