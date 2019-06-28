BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- After 30 years of serving authentic Mexican and Spaniard style cuisine to Babylon village, the beloved Don Ricardo's officially closed its doors.
Customers came to say their goodbyes to the owner, Ricardo Benavides, as they raised their margaritas high to toast his legacy.
Ricardo and his wife Monica, are looking forward to retiring and spending more time with their family as this chapter in their life comes to an end.
"I'm going to miss my customers, I'm going to miss my employees, I have beautiful employees," said Monica. "People who have been here for 25, 26, 21, 18 years working with us, so very beautiful workers we have I'm going to miss them."
As the day went on into the night, lines started to wrap around the corner to dine at Don Ricardo's one last time.
Anyone who was lucky enough to get a seat inside for their last night of service, ordered their favorite dish, hoping to take with them the flavors that kept them coming, for over 30 years.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram
Beloved Mexican eatery Don Ricardo's says goodbye to Babylon Village
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News