SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

Get your brunch on with top NYC food Instagrammer BrunchBoys

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 7)

Get your brunch on with top NYC food Instagrammer BrunchBoys

Brooklyn-native turns brunch obsession into full time job while eating his way around New York.

Emily Sowa
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
Jeremy Jacobowitz, a Brooklyn native, says his passion for food started when he was a young child. Being home alone with his sister while his parents worked long hours, he taught himself how to cook and found a new love for food.

Flash forward - after attending NYU for Sports Management, Jeremy sought out a different world of television: food television. Jeremy landed a lucky position of assisting for none other than celebrity Chef Bobby Flay.

Jeremy transitioned from Bobby Flay's assistant on set, to Food TV producing for networks like Food Network, Cooking Channel, FYI and more. Working long hours freelancing for different cooking competition shows, Jeremy had the idea to create an Instagram account to document his own food experiences.

Now, the well-known Instagram account BrunchBoys is now a new media company focused on everything brunch, and it's also Jeremy's full time job. With more than 446,000 followers on Instagram and a growing presence on YouTube, Jeremy shares his passion and love for all things brunch.

Jeremy is a jack-of-all-trades - producing, shooting, editing and evolving his original video and photo content. He credits his advanced production material on his experience from the past and learning new tricks as he goes.

So if you share a passion for brunch like Jeremy does, you should check out his all-brunch Instagram account, or watch his food series on YouTube.

For more about Jeremy and his media company, check out his website.

This story is part of our ongoing digital series: Social Superstars
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodoriginalssocial superstarsinstagramyoutubeNew York CityBrooklynManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
Best friend fitness duo gets paid to work out
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
Fry guy dishes out best french fries in New York City
Brooklyn photographer redefining the cat lady stereotype
More social superstars
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News