Bigeye Sushi now open in downtown Brooklyn

A new sushi bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Bigeye Sushi, the new addition is located at 2 MetroTech Center in downtown Brooklyn.
The fast-casual spot uses "sushi robots" to make its food, Eater New York reports.
Try sushi bento boxes filled with three pieces of either salmon, tuna, yellowtail or veggie, and one roll of your choice. The rolls include Sriracha salmon, spicy tuna, California, shrimp mango and more. The entire menu is gluten-free, and the seafood is sustainably harvested and caught. (View the menu here.)
Bigeye Sushi has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Mike C., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 3, wrote, "This is a great choice for a quick delicious meal if you want some cheaper high quality sushi. There are set combos, prepared fresh and quickly. I tried the sushi bento for ($14), which comes with three delicious pieces of nigiri and one roll."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bigeye Sushi is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
