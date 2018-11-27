<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4702300" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

(1 of 2)

Bill Ritter and daughter Ella whip up chocolate chip, cranberry & oatmeal cookies

Bill Ritter and his daughter, Ella, love chocolate and cranberries - so what do they do? Make cookies out of them!