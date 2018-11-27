HOLIDAY RECIPES

Bill Ritter and daughter Ella whip up cranberry chocolate chip oatmeal cookies

Bill Ritter and daughter Ella whip up chocolate chip, cranberry & oatmeal cookies

Bill Ritter and his daughter, Ella, love chocolate and cranberries - so what do they do? Make cookies out of them!

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Bill Ritter and his daughter, Ella, share their favorite holiday treat - Oatmeal Cookies!

Bill likes cranberries and Ella likes chocolate chips - so what do they do? BOTH!

See the recipe below!

Ingredients
2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
3/4 Cup light brown sugar
3/4 Cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 extra large eggs, room temperature
1 3/4 Cups all-purpose flour or whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 Cups old-fashioned oats
3/4 Cup bittersweet chocolate
3/4 Cup dried cranberries
3/4 Cup chopped walnuts
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
2. Line 3 sheet plans with parchment paper

3. Mix butter, brown and granulated sugar on high for 3 minutes
4. With mixer on low, slowly add the flour mixture, then mix in the oats
5. With wooden spoon or spatula, stir in chocolate and cranberries
6. Shape round balls of the dough onto the prepared sheet pans.
7. Bake for 10 to 12 mins
8. Remove from oven and cool for 2-3 minutes
9. Remove from pan, continue to cool to taste
10. Serve warm or at room temperature

For more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
