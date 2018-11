Bill Ritter and his daughter, Ella, share their favorite holiday treat - Oatmeal Cookies!Bill likes cranberries and Ella likes chocolate chips - so what do they do? BOTH!See the recipe below!2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature3/4 Cup light brown sugar3/4 Cup granulated sugar1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract2 extra large eggs, room temperature1 3/4 Cups all-purpose flour or whole wheat flour1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon kosher salt2 Cups old-fashioned oats3/4 Cup bittersweet chocolate3/4 Cup dried cranberries3/4 Cup chopped walnuts1/2 teaspoon cinnamon1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees2. Line 3 sheet plans with parchment paper3. Mix butter, brown and granulated sugar on high for 3 minutes4. With mixer on low, slowly add the flour mixture, then mix in the oats5. With wooden spoon or spatula, stir in chocolate and cranberries6. Shape round balls of the dough onto the prepared sheet pans.7. Bake for 10 to 12 mins8. Remove from oven and cool for 2-3 minutes9. Remove from pan, continue to cool to taste10. Serve warm or at room temperatureFor more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!