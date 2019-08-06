holiday recipes

Bill Ritter grills up some delicious steaks with a savory Asian marinade BBQ

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Bill Ritter shares his wife's savory BBQ marinade for the perfect summer steaks on the grill!

Ingredients
2-4 New York Strips
3/4 Cup low sodium soy sauce
1/4 Cup medium-dry Sherry
2 Tablespoons sugar
1 "heaping" Tablespoon minced garlic
1 Tablespoon toasted sesame oil
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Directions
1. Mix all ingredients into a bowl and whisk
2. Place steaks into a ziploc bag
3. Carefully pour marinade into a plastic ziploc bag
4. Seal the bag and carefully shake bag to cover steaks thoroughly
5. Refrigerate steaks for 1 hour
6. Take steaks out of ziploc bag and place on a HOT grill
7. Sear steaks for 1 minute or so on each side
8. Then leave steaks on the grill for 4 minutes on each side (or to personal preference)

Serve with favorite summer veggies or sides and enjoy!

For more of your favorite ABC7NY reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
