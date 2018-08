Bill Ritter's holiday recipe: Berry good smoothie. See the recipe below.Smoothies are simple to make.1 banana,A cup of yogurt2 cups of frozen fruit,1 cup orange juice1/2 cup of waterOne note If you use fresh fruit, add some ice to get it cold immediately.Blend it all.Drink and enjoy.Check out the video above to see how Bill Ritter makes his berry good smoothie.