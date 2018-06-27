HOLIDAY RECIPES

Bill Ritter's Mom-in-law's Famous Apple Sauce

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Bill Ritter's Mom-in-law's Famous Apple Sauce

Bill Ritter's mother-in-law's Famous Apple Sauce recipe. (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Bill Ritter's mother-in-law Eleanor Friery aka "Dee-Dow" makes a delicious apple sauce. Bill and his daughter Ella shared special time in the kitchen together making her famous apple sauce. See the recipe below.

Ingredients
8 Apples
1.5 C Water
1/4 C Lemon Juice
1-2 Tbsp Sugar (white or raw)
1/4 tsp Cinnamon

Directions
1. Peel all 8 apples
2. Chop apples into small pieces (1 inch x 1 inch), remove all seeds
3. Put apples in large bowl
4. Put water into a large pot
5. Pour bowl of apples into water
6. Mix lemon juice, sugar and cinnamon into pot
7. Bring pot to boil for several minutes (until apples are soft)
8. Drain apples or scoop out with a spoon and put into blender
9. Blend apples into sauce

Enjoy!

Check out the video above to see how Bill Ritter and his daugther make their family's famous apple sauce.

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholiday recipesoriginalscookingrecipemother's day
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Lucy Yang's cast iron skillet garlic, rosemary steak
Nina Pineda's Filipino pork sticks are perfect poolside snacks
Bill Ritter's red, white and blue dessert makes every day July 4
Delicious BBQ ribs with Heather O'Rourke for your summer party
Welcome to Eyewitness News Chefs!
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News