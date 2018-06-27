Bill Ritter's Mom-in-law's Famous Apple Sauce

NEW YORK (WABC) --Bill Ritter's mother-in-law Eleanor Friery aka "Dee-Dow" makes a delicious apple sauce. Bill and his daughter Ella shared special time in the kitchen together making her famous apple sauce. See the recipe below.
Ingredients
8 Apples
1.5 C Water
1/4 C Lemon Juice
1-2 Tbsp Sugar (white or raw)
1/4 tsp Cinnamon
Directions
1. Peel all 8 apples
2. Chop apples into small pieces (1 inch x 1 inch), remove all seeds
3. Put apples in large bowl
4. Put water into a large pot
5. Pour bowl of apples into water
6. Mix lemon juice, sugar and cinnamon into pot
7. Bring pot to boil for several minutes (until apples are soft)
8. Drain apples or scoop out with a spoon and put into blender
9. Blend apples into sauce
Enjoy!
Check out the video above to see how Bill Ritter and his daugther make their family's famous apple sauce.
