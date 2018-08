Bill Ritter's holiday recipe is a quesadilla. The recipe is below.Whole wheat tortillasLightly sautéed Broccoli and garlicAny kind of cheese(s)- Put cheese, then broccoli in-between two tortillas (or one tortilla and fold it)- Pan cook on low heat -- do not fry!- Cut quesadilla, add salsa and top with chopped parsleyCheck out the video above to see how Bill makes his quesadilla.