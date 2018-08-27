Bistro Casa Azul brings modern Mexican fare to East Harlem

Looking to chow down on some Mexican cuisine? A new spot has you covered. Called Bistro Casa Azul, the newcomer is located at 343 Pleasant Ave. in East Harlem.
Get ready for a contemporary, eclectic twist on traditional Mexican fare, and keep an eye out for items like guacamole, fish tacos, steak dishes, margaritas and more. Wine pairings and tequila tastings are also on offer.
Bistro Casa Azul has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
"Excellent service, incredible food and comfortable space," Nick I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 18, wrote. "I've had brunch here twice now and I already feel like family. Definitely going to stop by for a tequila tasting or one of their other events in the near future."
Yelper Michael N. added, "Divine hole-in-the-wall in East Harlem. Ask Lou and Maria and they can give you a good wine pairing with their gourmet."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bistro Casa Azul is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
