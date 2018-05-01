FOOD & DRINK

Bistrot Leo brings its take on French cuisine to SoHo

Photo: John M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new French spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Bistrot Leo, it's located at 60 Thompson St. (between Spring St. & Broome St.) in SoHo.

Restauranteur John McDonald, who already owns a variety of well-regarded downtown establishments, tells Eater New York that "it's like adding a French little brother to the family."

To make this venture a reality, he's tapped internationally-trained chef Brian Loiacono, who has created a menu balanced between heartier French classics and lighter bistro fare.

Dishes include timeless hors d'oeuvres such as a foie gras torchon with a strawberry rose compote, poppy seeds, thyme and brioche; garlic escargot Bourgonge; and steak tartare with cornichon, fresno chili and bone marrow sabayon. For dinner, try the chicken served with mushrooms, lemon jus and brown butter or the grilled "long rib" with black garlic bordelaise and Calabrian chili. (The full menu is available here.)

Bistrot Leo has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Matt C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 20, said: "Visited opening week last Thursday. So glad we did. Perfect menu. Nice renovation and the banquette seating at the booth tables are so comfortable."

"The menu is interesting with some familiar bistro favorites and some interesting surprises," added Yelper Neal W. "I enjoyed the cod and my wife's salmon. Desserts were wonderful. Table service was cordial and efficient."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bistrot Leo is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday and Sunday, 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
