Blue Bell brings back fan favorite Milk & Cookies for National Ice Cream Month

Get your taste buds ready!

Blue Bell has brought back a fan favorite just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

The company announced in a tweet it has brought back Milk & Cookies Ice Cream, which it describes as a delicious vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies.

Like many flavor runs, it'll only be available for a limited time. It's also available in half gallon and pint sizes.

If you'll excuse us, we're off to get our own tub of ice cream!

