Get your taste buds ready!Blue Bell Ice Cream has revealed its latest ice cream flavor and we can't wait to get our hands on it!The Cookie Dough Overload is pure sweetness. It's a vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces.Starting Monday, the flavor will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes but only for a limited time.If you'll excuse us, we're off to get our own tub of ice cream!