Wine drinkers usually choose between red and white wines, but they now have a new option.
A blue wine called Vindigo is a new trend in the south of France, and it's selling fast.
Vindigo is a light turquoise chardonnay that has been filtered through a pulp of red grape skins. The grape skins' natural pigment creates the blue color.
Those who have tried it say Vindigo is fruity and refreshing - and looks very tempting in their wine glasses.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Blue chardonnay gives new options to wine drinkers
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News