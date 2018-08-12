FOOD & DRINK

Blue chardonnay gives new options to wine drinkers

EMBED </>More Videos

Wine drinkers have a new option among the usual reds and whites.

Wine drinkers usually choose between red and white wines, but they now have a new option.

A blue wine called Vindigo is a new trend in the south of France, and it's selling fast.

Vindigo is a light turquoise chardonnay that has been filtered through a pulp of red grape skins. The grape skins' natural pigment creates the blue color.

Those who have tried it say Vindigo is fruity and refreshing - and looks very tempting in their wine glasses.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodwinealcohol
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks releases new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws
Meet me down on Mulberry & Vine: health food spot debuts in Dumbo
Fine-dining kosher restaurant Barnea Bistro debuts in Midtown
Noodle King Of NYC brings Lanzhou-style handmade noodles to the West Village
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Severe weather causes damage, flooding throughout Tri-State
Probe into how 'suicidal' airport employee stole, crashed plane
VIDEO: Police help bride escape floodwaters on her wedding day
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Rallies planned one year after violent clashes in Charlottesville
School bus with children on board overturns on NJ Turnpike
Show More
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy men, threaten to expose 'secret'
Teen charged with attempted murder in Queens police-involved shooting
Suspects sought in string of gunpoint robberies in Bronx parks
NASA launches spacecraft to sun to get closest view yet
Long Island street renamed in honor of hero Parkland teacher
More News