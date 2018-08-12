Blue chardonnay gives new options to wine drinkers

Wine drinkers usually choose between red and white wines, but they now have a new option.A blue wine called Vindigo is a new trend in the south of France, and it's selling fast.Vindigo is a light turquoise chardonnay that has been filtered through a pulp of red grape skins. The grape skins' natural pigment creates the blue color.Those who have tried it say Vindigo is fruity and refreshing - and looks very tempting in their wine glasses.----------