Bluebird London spreads its wings across the pond in Time Warner Center

A trans-Atlantic fine-dining newcomer from a high-profile British restaurant group is taking wing on the Upper West Side in Time Warner Center (3rd floor at 10 Columbus Circle).
Called Bluebird London, it's an expansion from a D&D London original in London's Chelsea neighborhood. The new location is helmed by chef Nicolas Houlbert and pastry chef Jared Sexton.
The new establishment is open all day and specializes in reimagined British cuisine, with plenty of New American options as well. On the prix fixe menu, for instance, diners will find Cornish chicken pie with leeks and mushrooms, and sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce.
The restaurant also serves a "quintessentially British" afternoon tea every day at 2 p.m., with specialty pastry and sandwich small bites. You can check out the various menus and make reservations online at the restaurant's website.
The new spot has proven popular in its early days, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
"Top of the pops!" enthused Yelper Franny A., who was the first to review the new spot. "A gorgeous room high above Columbus Circle, uber gracious wait staff, and delicious inventive twists on British cuisine."
"Great food, vibe, friendly service and views with a delicious signature dessert," wrote Randall S., who praised the signature Bluebird chocolate mousse dessert and the sirloin steak: "Presentation was beautiful and the meat was tender and perfectly medium rare."
Head on over to check it out: Bluebird London NYC is open from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
