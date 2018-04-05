'Blvd Diner' Opens In Former 'Foxy's Diner' Space In Sunnyside

Craving classic American comfort food? A new diner--in the space formerly occupied by Foxy's Diner--has you covered in Queens. Located at 43-11 Queens Blvd. in the Sunnyside neighborhood, the new addition is called Blvd Diner.
"It's like a coffee shop," owner Kostas "Gus" Pavlakos tells the Sunnyside Post, with staples that include breakfast platters and an array of sandwiches, salads and entrees.
The menu stretches for pages, with standouts like the "Blvd Frittata" with artichokes, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and Swiss cheese; fried chicken and waffles; and the "Black and Bleu," a cajun-spiced burger topped with blue cheese and grilled onions. (Full menu is available here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Casina M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 1st, said, "My family and I stopped in on a whim and really enjoyed our meals. The restaurant was very clean, the service was quick and pleasant, and the prices were reasonable. I can't wait to try more of the menu!"
Yelper Tom N. added, "A great new addition to the neighborhood, and a cut above most diners. It just opened in the space occupied by Foxy's Diner until a few months ago. The menu is as broad as the standard diner menu, but with several creative additions, including a Full Irish Breakfast and some delicious-sounding salads. Service was earnest, friendly and competent. The place is bright, clean and welcoming."
Blvd Diner is now open at 43-11 Queens Blvd., so head on over to check it out.
