FOOD & DRINK

'Bonchon' Brings Korean Fried Chicken To Chelsea

A new Korean and Asian fusion spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Chelsea, called Bonchon, is located at 267 W. 23rd St. (between 7th Ave. & 8th Ave.).

This newcomer--which has locations through the United States, Asia, and the Middle East--specializes in Korean fried chicken as well as Korean and Asian-inspired fusion dishes like tacos, buns, and sides.

On the menu, look for the signature fried chicken drenched with a choice of spicy or soy garlic sauce, bulgogi Korean tacos topped with buttermilk ranch, spicy mayo and red onions; bibimbap with tofu, spicy chicken, bulgogi, or seafood; and Japanese-style takoyaki--fried octopus dumplings drizzled with Japanese mayo, katsu sauce and sprinkled with bonito flakes. (Check out the full menu here.)

With just two reviews on Yelp thus far, Bonchon currently has a five-star rating.

Mark S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 16th, said: "Been waiting for this Chelsea location to open and it did not disappoint! Attentive service from Molly tonight and the food (KFC and Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice and Korean Tacos) came out fresh and hot."

Head on over to check it out: Bonchon is open Monday-Thursday from 11:30am-11pm and Friday, and Saturday from 11:30am-midnight. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News