FOOD & DRINK

'Bonsai Kakigori' Makes Chinatown Debut, With Shaved Ice And More

If shaved ice desserts are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 265 Canal St. (between Cortlandt Aly & Lafayette St) in Chinatown, the fresh arrival is called Bonsai Kakigori.

This new spot--located in the Chinatown food hall at Canal Street Market-- specializes in kakigori, Japanese-style shaved ice. It's made by "carving a block of pure ice using a special machine (imported from Japan, in this case), and adding toppings to create flavors like mango or melon."

On the menu--which features rotating seasonal ingredients--expect to see flavors like "Campfire S'mores," "Coconut Crunch," "Matcha Mountain," spiced apple caramel, and strawberries and cream. (You can check out a list of flavors here.)

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Michelle L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 14th, said: "Bonsai Kakigori is an awesome new dessert shop inside Canal Street Market! They specialize in kakigori, aka Japanese shaved ice, and which they make using a cool hand-cranked kakigori machine."

Yelper Amy Y. added: "Love love love this new Japanese-themed kakigori (Japanese ice) that just hit NYC. Was able to make it into the shop 20 mins before closing time, but that didn't stop them from creating all the kakigori's with love!"

And Mike C. said: "The newest dessert that's about to take over your Instagram feed comes from a stand in Canal Street Market, replacing the healthy Lulu on Canal spot right in the front of the market."

Bonsai Kakigori is now open at 265 Canal St., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News