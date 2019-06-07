Food & Drink

Boozy Dole Whip cookie sandwiches coming to Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Disney foodies, get ready to take your Dole Whip game to another level this summer.

Fans of the frosty pineapple treat will soon be able to enjoy boozy Dole Whip on a cookie after a long day exploring Walt Disney World. Dubbed the Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich, the treat features Moscato- and vodka-infused Dole Whip served between two sugar cookies. It's topped off with pineapple-shaped sprinkles.

Beginning this Friday, the dessert will be available daily in limited quantities from Wine Bar George in Disney Springs.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
