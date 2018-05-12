FOOD & DRINK

Meet the braspberry, a blueberry-stuffed raspberry

EMBED </>More Videos

Months after Justin Timberlake shared his love for blueberry-stuffed raspberries on Instagram, one major company is showing the fruit some love.

Danny Clemens
Have you ever noticed that a blueberry can fit perfectly inside a raspberry? If so, you're not alone, and the berry-stuffed berry idea is apparently so appealing that one major company is now showing it some love.

The blueberry-stuffed raspberries are known as braspberries, and California berry giant Dirscoll's posted a photo on social media earlier this week showing a package of braspberries and teasing an "out-of-this-world flavor combination."


According to the packaging, the braspberries are not only picked by hand but also stuffed by hand.

Braspberries were thrust into the spotlight late last year when singer Justin Timberlake posted a video of his creation to Instagram.

"Is it a coincidence that the blueberry fits inside the raspberry perfectly? I think not," Timberlake said as he assembled his own braspberry on Dec. 5.


Driscoll's tagged Timberlake in their tweet, telling him to "be on the lookout in a grocery store near you."

It's not immediately clear when braspberries will be available for purchase or where they will be sold.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfruitfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingjustin timberlake
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News