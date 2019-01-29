FOOD & DRINK

Breakfast and brunch eats: 3 new spots to try in New York City

Ole & Steen. | Photo: Taylor A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for your next great breakfast and brunch meal in New York City? These new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for breakfast and brunch food.
---

Ole & Steen


873 Broadway, Flatiron
Photo: taylor a./Yelp

Ole & Steen is a bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee and tea and more.

This Danish spot offers a variety of breakfast and brunch options, in addition to lunch and dinner items. Try a Toastie served on Focaccia with Danish cured ham, Gouda cheese and dijon mayonnaise. Multiple items are also available from the bakery, including pastries, cakes, buns and tarts.

Yelp users are excited about Ole & Steen, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.

Yelper Kishan G. wrote, "This is simply the best bakery I've ever been to. I have no words. I highly recommend a visit to experience the brilliant baking from Denmark. Can't wait to visit again."

Artisans' Gate


205 W. 57th St., Midtown
Photo: artisans' gate/Yelp

Artisans' Gate is a cocktail bar and New American and breakfast and brunch spot.

Choose between a selection of breakfast favorites like omelettes, French toast, waffles and more. Try the huevos rancheros with two sunny side up eggs, black beans, bacon, crispy tortilla chips and queso fresco.

Artisans' Gate's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 20 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

Yelper Julio C. wrote, "I went to Artisans' Gate and it was absolutely amazing! The food is delicious and well presented."

Artisans' Gate is open from 8 a.m.-midnight daily.

Kay's Kitchen


54-20 Broadway, Woodside
Photo: jonathan t./Yelp

Kay's Kitchen is a breakfast and brunch spot.

Choose between a handful of breakfast options, including bagels, pancakes and omelettes. Try the chorizo breakfast burrito loaded with eggs, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, chorizo, potatoes, black beans and cheese.

With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Kay's Kitchen is still finding its way, but it's early days.

Yelper Jonathan T., who was one of the first users to visit Kay's Kitchen on September 7, wrote, "The prices are inexpensive and the food is fantastic. The food is hot and fresh. The rolls are high-end, as are the bagels."
FOOD & DRINK
