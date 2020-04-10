coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Bronx Little Italy restaurants donate food amid COVID-19, loss of restaurant owner

By Eyewitness News
BRONX LITTLE ITALY (WABC) -- Some restaurant and business owners in Bronx Little Italy are turning their personal heartbreak and tragedy into an opportunity to help others.

The owner of Mario's Restaurant, 81-year-old Joseph Migliucci, died from the coronavirus. Joseph's father had opened the restaurant back in 1919.

The Business Improvement Chairman and Madonia Bakery owner Peter Madonia said that it is a surreal atmosphere in the Belmont section as it is normally packed in the days before Easter.

In honor of Migliucci, and to help the members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants are donating food and other goods.

The 100+-year-old Madonia Bakery is donating bread and cookies to help feed the St. Barnabas Hospital emergency room workers as well as the 48th Precinct.

Michael Angelo's on Arthur Avenue donated 50 warm meals to the emergency rooms of both St. Barnabas Hospital and Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. Meals included penne with broccoli, garlic and oil, as well as grilled chicken Caesar wraps. Michael Angelo's is also coordinating donations to Einstein Hospital and additional meals to Montefiore as well.

Mike's Deli, located in the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, has partnered with Fordham Prep for their "Lunch for Life" COVID-19 program to benefit the Emergency Department at the St. Barnabas Hospital.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citybelmontbronxcoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalrestaurantcommunitynyc newsdonations
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Stay at home order packs NYCHA families into tiny apartments
Asian American community donates thousands of medical supplies
NYC to make schools announcement; mayor calls for rent freeze
WABC-TV to stream Easter Mass from the Brooklyn Diocese
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC to make schools announcement; mayor calls for rent freeze
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
Cuomo 'cautiously optimistic' but NY death toll mounts
NYC first responders thank Bellevue Hospital medical workers
Cuomo warns of 2nd coronavirus wave, calls for testing
NY medical grads enter workforce early to help fight COVID-19
NYPD officers deliver baby on Staten Island Expressway
Show More
Mom of 5 who beat COVID-19 gets viral sendoff from hospital staff
Long Island nurses offer to visit hospitalized family members
Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Doctor shares his thoughts
Woman who recovered from COVID-19 finally able to donate plasma
Suffolk County Girl Scouts deliver 36,000 boxes of cookies to essential workers
More TOP STORIES News