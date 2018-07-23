FOOD & DRINK

Brooklyn's Kings Co Imperial opens new Chinese restaurant in Manhattan

Photo: Mike C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to the Lower East Side, called Kings Co Imperial, is located at 168 1/2 Delancey St. The restaurant started in Brooklyn (that's Kings County, hence the name), but now has extended its reach with an outpost in Manhattan.

It's brought over such dim sum menu items as the wok-seared long dumpling (Berkshire pork, garlic stems, black vinegar) and sesame shrimp toast. Noodle dishes like dan dan mian (preserved mustard stem, Sichuan pepper, chile oil, minced pork and peanuts) are on offer, as are stir-fries like the Sacha beef with Chinese broccoli and spring rolls stuffed with shrimp, squid, scallops and cilantro.

Kings Co Imperial has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Pat A., who reviewed the new spot on July 7, wrote, "We had delicious noodles and mapu tofu dishes, with just enough spice, fresh cooked-just-right ingredients. We ordered their strange and interesting cocktails. Reasonable price, variety of vintage music not too loud."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kings Co Imperial is open from 5:30-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
