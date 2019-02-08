FOOD & DRINK

Bubbleology brings bubble tea, waffles and more to the East Village

By Hoodline
A new spot to score bubble tea has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 120 1/2 First Ave. in the East Village, the newcomer is called Bubbleology.

The shop, serving 100 percent vegetarian beverages made with organic tea leaves, offers milk teas, fruit teas, matcha and iced coffee drinks and more, along with sweet snacks like waffles and gelato. (View the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Bubbleology seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Sabrina P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 3, wrote, "Great selection of bubble teas ranging from your typical taro to specialty teas like the Pink Teddy, which has pieces of shortbread crumbs. Waffles were amazing with gelato ice cream. Customizable to your liking of toppings like fruits, sprinkles, cookie crumbs and more."

Yelper Carol L. added, "I was able to try: Lemon Berry Waffle and Nutty Professor. Both waffles were pretty good, but I especially love their gelato! The Lemon Berry Waffle was super refreshing. I was also able to get a Passionfruit Lychee Jelly drink that was perfectly sweet! I would recommend that if you like a sweeter drink."

Bubbleology is now open at 120 1/2 First Ave., so swing on by to take a peek.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Here are Yonkers' top 3 New American spots
4 new businesses to check out in Park Slope and Gowanus
New Williamsburg Japanese spot Hanon opens its doors
Retro speakeasy Joyface now open in the East Village
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Report: Amazon 'reconsidering' New York City move
Boyfriend arrested after pregnant woman fatally stabbed in NYC
Man who shot NY police officer gets 24 years to life in prison
Allegedly drunk pilot arrested before intercontinental flight
Dental assistant charged with stealing jewelry from patients
Suspect with knife killed by police on Lower East Side
Son charged after mother found dead, burned in closet
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Show More
4 kids, one of them only 11, wanted in subway station robbery
NJ mayor refuses to move RV illegally parked on sidewalk
2 workers hurt when fire breaks out in garbage truck
Jurors hear chilling, grisly confession in Sarah Stern trial
NYC bar serving cocktails with lids after claims of spiked drinks
More News