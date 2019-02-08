Bubbleology brings bubble tea, waffles and more to the East Village

A new spot to score bubble tea has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 120 1/2 First Ave. in the East Village, the newcomer is called Bubbleology.
The shop, serving 100 percent vegetarian beverages made with organic tea leaves, offers milk teas, fruit teas, matcha and iced coffee drinks and more, along with sweet snacks like waffles and gelato. (View the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Bubbleology seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Sabrina P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 3, wrote, "Great selection of bubble teas ranging from your typical taro to specialty teas like the Pink Teddy, which has pieces of shortbread crumbs. Waffles were amazing with gelato ice cream. Customizable to your liking of toppings like fruits, sprinkles, cookie crumbs and more."
Yelper Carol L. added, "I was able to try: Lemon Berry Waffle and Nutty Professor. Both waffles were pretty good, but I especially love their gelato! The Lemon Berry Waffle was super refreshing. I was also able to get a Passionfruit Lychee Jelly drink that was perfectly sweet! I would recommend that if you like a sweeter drink."
Bubbleology is now open at 120 1/2 First Ave., so swing on by to take a peek.
