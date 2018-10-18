FOOD & DRINK

Buffalo Wild Wings introduces pumpkin spice wings

EMBED </>More Videos

Pumpkin spice flavoring is everywhere - in and on everything, from your coffee to your candles, your pancakes to your dish soap.

Pumpkin spice flavoring is everywhere - in and on everything, from your coffee to your candles, your pancakes to your dish soap.

But the latest menu addition has people asking, are we #PSL outta control?

Buffalo Wild Wings has now entered pumpkin-spice-palooza with BBQ Pumpkin Ale sauce to accompany its wings.

"It's fall's favorite flavor," they say. "Ale mixes with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season."

It's available for a limited time only, of course.

What do you think? Would you try it?

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
foodfood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Some milk, yogurt sold in Brooklyn, Orange County recalled
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
NJ university blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option over values
New York City's 3 best spots for high-end Argentine cuisine
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are dressed up for the holidays
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
15-year-old girl seriously injured in Bronx shooting
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
FBI: Body found during search for Hania Aguilar
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
Some milk, yogurt sold in Brooklyn, Orange County recalled
Video: Gender reveal fail starts 73-square-mile wildfire
Navy: Error led to active shooter report at Walter Reed hospital
1st public hearing over MTA fare, toll hikes held in Manhattan
Show More
Street closures, security plans for Rockefeller Center tree lighting
Residents demand answers over water woes in NYCHA building
2 infants with bacterial infection die after outbreak at NJ hospital
CT special ed teacher pleads no contest to sex with students
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
More News