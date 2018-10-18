Buffalo Wild Wings introduces pumpkin spice wings

Pumpkin spice flavoring is everywhere - in and on everything, from your coffee to your candles, your pancakes to your dish soap.But the latest menu addition has people asking, are we #PSL outta control?Buffalo Wild Wings has now entered pumpkin-spice-palooza with BBQ Pumpkin Ale sauce to accompany its wings."It's fall's favorite flavor," they say. "Ale mixes with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season."It's available for a limited time only, of course.What do you think? Would you try it?----------