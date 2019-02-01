FOOD & DRINK

Bunburgers and more: What's trending on New York City's food scene?

Photo: Buntopia/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want the intel on New York City's most talked-about local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are extra cool this winter.
---

Kind Regards



Photo: kind regards/Yelp

The Lower East Side's Kind Regards is also making waves. Open at 152 Ludlow St. (between Stanton and Rivington streets), the cafe, cocktail bar and lounge has seen a 20.8 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3 percent for all businesses tagged "Cafes" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 330 percent.

There's more than one hotspot trending in New York City's cafe category: Dr Smood has seen a 21.3 percent increase in reviews.

Kind Regards offers small plates like oysters, sliders and antipasto. Pair it with a crafted cocktail like the Rosemary Baby! with bourbon, salted rosemary syrup and orange bitters. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed three-star rating among Yelpers.

Gooey on The Inside



Photo: mike c./Yelp

The Lower East Side's Gooey on The Inside is the city's buzziest dessert spot by the numbers.

The caterer spot, which offers desserts and more at 163 Chrystie St., Basement (between Rivington and Delancey streets), increased its review count by 21.1 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 2 percent for the Yelp category "Desserts." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.5 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

Gooey on The Inside offers a large variety of cookies, cookie bites and jars of baked cookie dough. Try the Cap'n Crunch Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Chunk cookie with peanut butter chips, Cap'n Crunch cereal and dark and milk chocolate chips and chunks.

Misi



Photo: mike c./Yelp

Williamsburg's Misi is currently on the upswing in the Italian category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as "Italian" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2 percent over the past month, this Italian spot increased its by 25.8 percent--and kept its rating consistent at four stars.

Open for business at 329 Kent Ave. since September, the business offers Italian antipasti items and pasta dishes. Order the chickpea pappardelle with chickpeas, rosemary, garlic and Parmigiano.

Buntopia



Photo: buntopia/Yelp

This vegan and Asian fusion spot, which offers ramen and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Asian Fusion" on Yelp.

Citywide, businesses tagged "Asian Fusion" saw review counts increase by a median of 2.8 percent over the past month, but Buntopia saw a 13.1 percent increase, with a slight upward trend from a four-star rating a month ago to 4.5 stars today. It gained 1.1 times more reviews than expected based on past performance, significantly outperforming the previous month.

Located at 994 Broadway (between Willoughby Avenue and Ditmars Street) in Stuyvesant Heights, Buntopia offers sushi rolls, ramen and more. Try the classic Bunburger, two buns filled with cha siu pulled pork, marinated shiitake mushrooms, baby spinach, beets, cilantro, granulated peanut sauce and lingonberry hoisin.

Felix Roasting Co



Photo: chris m./Yelp

Is Midtown's Felix Roasting Co on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the coffee and tea spot is seeing plenty of action.

While businesses categorized as "Coffee & Tea" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 3 percent over the past month, Felix Roasting Co nabbed a 29.2 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a sound 4.5-star rating.

Located at 450 Park Ave. South (between 30th and 31st streets.), Felix Roasting Co offers coffee, tea, espresso and more. Try the hickory smoked s'mores latte with espresso, steamed graham cracker-infused milk, dark chocolate, cinnamon and garnished with a house-made salted caramel marshmallow, torched and served with a chocolate, graham cracker dusted rim
