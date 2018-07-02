Burger brand Shake Shack makes its debut in Staten Island

Shake Shack has finally arrived in Staten Island. With outposts around the world, the New York-based chain known for its all-natural Angus beef burgers has opened at 2655 Richmond Ave. in a standalone building outside the Staten Island Mall.
The eatery offers all of the classics: the ShackBurger, the ShackStack (a cheeseburger and a mushroom burger topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce) and the SmokeStack (a cheeseburger topped with all-natural applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers and ShackSauce).
For dessert, try the Pie Oh My -- vanilla custard with a slice of Four and Twenty Blackbirds seasonal pie. Even sweeter? Five percent of sales from the dessert go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit that honors the sacrifice of the eponymous firefighter on Sept. 11.
With a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp so far, Shake Shack is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Kim G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 15, wrote, "The food is fresh and tasty. We ordered fries, which were fresh, hot and crunchy. We also ordered a black and white shake and a salted caramel shake. Both were thick and creamy."
And Gabriella T. wrote, "This location is very nice, clean and well-organized. Though obviously very crowded still, the line moved quick and the workers were all extremely efficient. There's a nice area outside with tables and a game of cornhole with string lights above the area."
Head on over to check it out: Shake Shack is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City