FOOD & DRINK

Burger King introduces 'Nightmare King' sandwich with green bun

EMBED </>More Videos

Burger King has a big new sandwich on its menu just in time for Halloween.

Burger King has a big new sandwich on its menu just in time for Halloween.

The fast-food chain is releasing what it calls the "Nightmare King" next week.

The spooky sandwich is a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef, with a chicken fillet, American cheese, bacon, mayonnaise and onion.

What probably grabs the most attention is the fact that it's topped off with a green sesame seed bun.

Officials with Burger King say this sandwich is clinically proven to induce nightmares. In an online advertisement seen in USA Today for the "Nightmare King," Burger King claims to have partnered with Paramount Trials and Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services, inc. on a scientific study over ten nights with 100 participants. After eating the new burger, participants claim nightmares increase by 3.5 times, according to the results.

The "Nightmare King" sells for $6.39, and will be available starting Monday through November 1.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodburger kinghalloweenhamburger
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
4 new places to savor vegan fare in New York City
Man called 'Chubby' on Wendy's receipt
Score Korean-style chicken wings and more at Gramercy's new Lauren's Chicken
Dai Hachi Sushi opens its doors in Long Island City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
BB gun sparks lockdown at NYC high school, neighboring college
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
Trump Organization sues man who died in Trump Tower fire
Photo of potty training on airplane goes viral
It's back: Annual Halloween dog parade rises from the dead
Young girl victim of possible luring attempt in NJ
Mom spanks teen son with belt after he took off in her BMW
Mega Millions rises to $970 million
Show More
Officials: Canine distemper epidemic killing raccoons in NJ
Hit-and-run crash critically injures pedestrian in Queens
Firefighter's truck jumps curb, hits vehicles after seizure
Another Upper West Side building strips Trump name
Measles cases up to 17, unvaccinated students must stay home
More News