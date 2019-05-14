burger king

Whopper on wheels: Burger King to deliver to drivers stuck in traffic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Stuck in traffic and hungry? Order from Burger King and get a Whopper delivered right to your car!

The fast-food chain has an app that will allow drivers to place orders and get hot food and cold drinks brought to them while they sit in traffic.

Burger King tested out the delivery service in Mexico City last month and the promotional video shows motorcycles and scooters delivering hamburgers in the middle of nasty traffic jams.

Now the Whoppers on wheels are coming to Los Angeles, Sao Paulo and Shanghai.

Drivers however will need to be within a certain area in order for their hamburgers to arrive hot and drinks still cold.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscoburger kingfoodapphamburgerburgersdelivery service
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGER KING
VIDEO: Burger King manager told 'go back to Mexico' by customer
Would you try $1 tacos from Burger King?
2 kids start petition to ban plastic toys with fast food kids' meals
Burger King employee caught on camera mopping tables
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News