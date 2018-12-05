FOOD & DRINK

Burger King trolls McDonald's with 'Whopper Detour' promotion

EMBED </>More Videos

For the next eight days, Burger King is basically giving away its iconic Whoppers for a penny. But there is a small catch: you have to help them troll their competition. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A new promotion from Burger King sounds too good to be true but it's not!

For eight days, the chain is basically giving away its iconic Whoppers for a penny.

But there is a small catch: you have to help them troll their competition.

In order to cash in on the one-cent sale, you have to pull into a McDonald's parking lot.

All customers have to do is stop within 600 feet of the golden arches, order a Whopper on Burger King's relaunched app, then follow along as it navigates to the closest Burger King.

The chain said the concept is simple, as long as you don't try to actually order a Whopper from McDonald's.

The promotion, dubbed the "Whopper Detour," is good until Dec. 12.

McDonald's has not yet commented on Burger King's ploy.
Related Topics:
foodburger kingmcdonald'sfoodbig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Here are the 3 newest restaurants to open in White Plains
Downtown Brooklyn gets a new food court: Hill Country Food Park
Xi'an Famous Foods opens new eatery in the Financial District
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man caught on camera stalking young girl in Brooklyn
Sentencing set for man in party stabbing murder in NYC
NJ college student dies after crash with 'impaired' driver
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
5 suspects wanted in Times Square subway station robbery
Alcohol banned on railroads ahead of SantaCon
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
Prosecutors recommend no jail time for cooperative Flynn
Show More
Woman assaulted after smoke bomb set off in Bronx building
2 shot, 1 fatally, in broad daylight on Brooklyn street
Man scams $45,000 in cash from 81-year-old woman, police say
Officer's widow worries loophole will cost her cancer care
Body found in Costa Rica believed to be missing woman
More News