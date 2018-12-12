FOOD & DRINK

Bushwick gets a new American fare restaurant: Benelux | Hoodline

Photo: Benelux/Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new restaurant and bar in town. Located at 25 Bogart St. in Bushwick, the new addition is called Benelux.

The new spot has both a brunch and an all-day menu. For brunch, try the cast iron pancake with a maple walnut praline, or the coddled eggs baked in a tomato sauce. For dinner, try the kale caesar salad with chicken schnitzel, or the roasted ham sandwich topped with pickles and french fries. (View the full menu here.)

Benelux has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Franny A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 7, wrote, "Ate the Mussels Netherland, frites and the Katie salad. Those mussels are money flavor-wise, with wine, lemon and parsley. ... Thirteen beers on tap. ... This place adds a European flair to the culinary landscape of Bushwick."

And Tyler R. wrote, "Benelux was great! I got the Drive-In burger with fries and had some Comeback sauce, which was amazing. It's easy to find by the gorgeous mural out front."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Benelux is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
