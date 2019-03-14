Butterball recalls ground turkey due to salmonella concerns

Food & Drink

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. -- Butterball, LLC is recalling 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with Salmonella schwarzengrund, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The pre-packed raw ground turkey was produced on July 7, 2018.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The following products are subject to recall:

  • 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing "BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)" with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

  • 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing "BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)" with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

  • 16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing "BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)" with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.


  • 16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing "BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)" with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label

  • 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN - 15% FAT" with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.

  • 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing "FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings" with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.


    • The products subject to recall have the establishment number "EST. P-7345" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

    These items were shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide.
