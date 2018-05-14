FOOD & DRINK

Buunni Coffee makes Riverdale debut with coffee, tea and more

Photo: Buunni Coffee/Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of a hot beverage for a pick-me-up? You're in luck: local Washington Heights coffee shop Buunni Coffee has opened its doors at a second location in Riverdale. Located at 3702 Riverdale Ave., the fresh arrival will also serve Buunni's signature house-roasted, fair-trade Ethiopian coffee.

In addition to selling their coffee in individual bags and wholesale, co-owners Sarina Prabasi and Elias Gurmu have developed a community by hosting art exhibits, a food club, and a writing club at the original Hudson Heights location, the Riverdale Press reports. Besides coffee and other specialty drinks like the matcha latte, Buunni sells pastries by Las Delicias.

Buunni Coffee has gotten an enthusiastic response in its early days, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

"Such a sweet and quaint shop along with a very modern feel. It's a great addition to the neighborhood and option for coffee when you don't want to go mainstream," said Michelle Z., who was the first to review Buunni on May 4. "The two lovely baristas were so nice and helpful. The coffee was great!"

"So excited that Buunni has finally opened after taunting me for months with the sign!" Heather C. added. "I'm slowly trying the menu here, and the cold brew, chai latte and matcha lattes were all awesome."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Buunni Coffee is open from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News