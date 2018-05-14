Buunni Coffee makes Riverdale debut with coffee, tea and more

In need of a hot beverage for a pick-me-up? You're in luck: local Washington Heights coffee shop Buunni Coffee has opened its doors at a second location in Riverdale. Located at 3702 Riverdale Ave., the fresh arrival will also serve Buunni's signature house-roasted, fair-trade Ethiopian coffee.
In addition to selling their coffee in individual bags and wholesale, co-owners Sarina Prabasi and Elias Gurmu have developed a community by hosting art exhibits, a food club, and a writing club at the original Hudson Heights location, the Riverdale Press reports. Besides coffee and other specialty drinks like the matcha latte, Buunni sells pastries by Las Delicias.
Buunni Coffee has gotten an enthusiastic response in its early days, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
"Such a sweet and quaint shop along with a very modern feel. It's a great addition to the neighborhood and option for coffee when you don't want to go mainstream," said Michelle Z., who was the first to review Buunni on May 4. "The two lovely baristas were so nice and helpful. The coffee was great!"
"So excited that Buunni has finally opened after taunting me for months with the sign!" Heather C. added. "I'm slowly trying the menu here, and the cold brew, chai latte and matcha lattes were all awesome."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Buunni Coffee is open from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
